Quizzical questions: 9 November 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
The Q3 results reflect impact of joint venture with LV.
Deal is the broker's third in 2018 and follows Risk Services and Portmore.
It was set up following NSM’s buy of MGA Xpekt.
He was previously at Complete Cover Group and Mulsanne.
It is the third deal for the GRP-owned business this year.
