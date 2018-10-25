Marsh & McLennan reveals $100m hedging cost for JLT deal

The $5.6bn takeover is expected to close in spring 2019.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has paid $100m (£77.5m) to protect the company from volatility in the value of the pound until its deal to buy JLT is completed.

The business described the charge for the exchange rate hedging instrument, which represents nearly 2% of the total value of the $5.6bn takeover, as “fair value”.

The takeover of JLT, which was revealed on 18 September this year, is still subject to regulatory approvals and the approval of JLT shareholders.

The transaction is expected to close in spring of 2019 and Marsh has previously detailed that it will be funded by its existing cash and debt financing.

Staff

Marsh president and chief executive officer Dan Glaser revealed in September that the deal to buy JLT was finalised in eleven days. The combined entity will have $17bn of revenue and 75,000 staff.

However, up to 3,750 people could be at risk of redundancy following the takeover.

In a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States, the broker detailed that it expects a potential reduction in headcount of between 2 and 5% of its total global workforce and across a “broad range of job categories”.

Reacting to the surprise deal, brokers in the market highlighted that the combination of the two entities would lead to opportunities for them to recruit quality staff. But experts also questioned the reasoning behind the deal.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.