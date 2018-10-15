HNW Forum 2018: We meet Aston Lark’s David Foster

The broker’s director of the Private Clients division talks about HNW market issues and valuable objects ahead of the event taking place in London on 18 October.

This year’s High Net Worth Forum is taking place on Thursday 18 October at etc Venues Fenchurch Street in London.

David Foster, director of the Private Clients division of Aston Lark, tells us why brokers should attend the event and shares his views on the sector.

Why should brokers attend the High Net Worth Forum?

It’s a great opportunity to hear from some expert speakers, keep current in terms of what is happening in our market and most importantly network with our peer group.

Our market is very much a people business, and keeping in touch with friends, colleagues and business partners is always time well spent.

You are one of our panellists on the day. What will you be talking about in your session?

We will be talking about the role of MGAs [managing general agents] in the HNW insurance world.

There is still plenty of capacity in HNW and MGAs need to demonstrate their value by innovating and doing something different, not just by buying in business, burning their capacity and then explaining to their new capacity that it will be different next time!

We need MGAs that are doing something different, either with cover, niche specialisms or technology.

What are some of the biggest issues impacting the HNW market at the moment?

Client inertia makes it difficult to win new business.

Unless they have a claim, policyholders are often blissfully unaware that they haven’t got the cover they need.

What can brokers do to ensure clients realise the value of a good policy?

Unfortunately, nobody gets very excited about having a good insurance policy.

However, as brokers, our strength is building relationships and if you can become the trusted advisor for a client, they will listen to you, stay with you and generate you business from referrals.

What is the most valuable object you have insured?

I’ve been involved with high value art and property for most of my career, and one of the privileges of our job is seeing things of great value up close and personal.

However the most high profile thing of value I was involved with was the famous theft of a Stradivarius violin from a coffee shop in Euston station.

When it was eventually recovered, I ended up having my 15 seconds of fame being interviewed on Channel 4 and BBC News.

