Broking Break - Your Top Five

In a busy week for news brokers wanted to read about potential deals, premium finance, senior departures from insurers and the "crack cocaine" of insurance.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) is set to buy broker Risk Alliance for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age revealed this week.

According to sources a deal is due to go through this month with GRP buying the business which is headquartered in Yorkshire.

It is believed that Risk Alliance was originally in talks with Broker Network but, following the breakdown of those discussions, GRP stepped in.

Premium Credit is still writing recourse and non-recourse policies to sit with Denmark-based Gefion Insurance’s products but currently has the provider under “active review”, according to CEO Tom Woolgrove.

On 5 October Insurance Age revealed that Close Brothers Premium Finance was ending non-recourse policies for Gefion and Gefion-backed managing general agents’ (MGA) offerings on 1 November.

Close Brothers indicated in a letter to brokers that the move was due to the volume of business coming in.

Ageas UK is moving to a centralised functional structure working across its three core channels of broker, partnerships and direct to customer, as revealed by Insurance Age.

The insurer stated that the changes were designed to simplify the business. As of 1 January 2019, the senior team will be made up of certain existing senior management with several new roles also being created.

Ageas confirmed that the development coincided with the retirement of François-Xavier Boisseau, CEO of Insurance.

Aviva CEO Mark Wilson is now on gardening leave ahead of leaving the insurer on 9 April 2019.

Sir Adrian Montague, currently non-executive chairman of Aviva, has taken on executive responsibilities leading a committee of: Andy Briggs (CEO, UK insurance), Thomas Stoddard (chief financial officer) and Maurice Tulloch (CEO, international insurance). The move is subject to regulatory approval.

The provider confirmed that the search for Wilson’s successor has begun. It will look at internal and external candidates and expects the hunt to last four months.

“Dual pricing is like crack cocaine. Once you get into it and use it then it’s almost impossible to wean yourself off of it.

“Every single player in the market is hooked on cracked cocaine,” Ian Hughes, chief executive of Consumer Intelligence said.

The comments followed the Citizens Advice super complaint to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which slammed the practice of overcharging loyal customers and warned again that consumers are being ripped off.

