Coversure takes new group CFO from RSA

Ed Hannan joins in newly created role, which follows Coversure's MBO in May this year.

Coversure Insurance Services has appointed Ed Hannan to the newly created role of group chief financial officer.

Hannan is currently finance director for commercial risk solutions at RSA Insurance and will join the broker in December this year.

Prior to his role at RSA, Hannan worked as finance director for international development markets at Bupa. According to Coversure he has “extensive” experience in acquisitions.

MBO

The move follows the management buyout completed by Coversure chief executive officer Bob Darling and the rest of the team in May this year.

The MBO was backed by private equity firm Livingbridge and Darling has previously said the firm is now set to start buying.

A spokesperson for Coversure explained that the business had brought in an interim CFO, Iain Chisholm, on a fixed term contract for the past few months. Prior to this the broker had a finance director.

Experience

Darling commented: “This is the first significant addition to the leadership team since the MBO, and is testament to where we want to go and what we want to achieve as a business.

“His experience speaks for itself and we are thrilled to have Ed as part of the team. Ed will be a key driver in delivering our growth plans as we continue to provide quality products and support to our brokers.”

Coversure was established by Mark Coverdale in 1986 and has 90 offices across the UK.

