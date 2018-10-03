Insurance Age

Coversure takes new group CFO from RSA

welcome-6-2016
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Ed Hannan joins in newly created role, which follows Coversure's MBO in May this year.

Coversure Insurance Services has appointed Ed Hannan to the newly created role of group chief financial officer.

Hannan is currently finance director for commercial risk solutions at RSA Insurance and will join the broker in December this year.

Prior to his role at RSA, Hannan worked as finance director for international development markets at Bupa. According to Coversure he has “extensive” experience in acquisitions.

MBO
The move follows the management buyout completed by Coversure chief executive officer Bob Darling and the rest of the team in May this year.

The MBO was backed by private equity firm Livingbridge and Darling has previously said the firm is now set to start buying.

A spokesperson for Coversure explained that the business had brought in an interim CFO, Iain Chisholm, on a fixed term contract for the past few months. Prior to this the broker had a finance director.

Experience
Darling commented: “This is the first significant addition to the leadership team since the MBO, and is testament to where we want to go and what we want to achieve as a business.

“His experience speaks for itself and we are thrilled to have Ed as part of the team. Ed will be a key driver in delivering our growth plans as we continue to provide quality products and support to our brokers.”

Coversure was established by Mark Coverdale in 1986 and has 90 offices across the UK.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: SWINTON AND ARDONAGH

Most read

  1. RSA not scared to "walk away" from business - Stephen Hester
  2. Blog: Covéa says goodbye to Swinton
  3. RSA in shock profit warning
  4. FCA to launch dual pricing investigation in “a few weeks’ time”
  5. Broker optimism rebounds
  6. Bupa fined £175,000 over data security
  7. Deal for Abbey owners Prestige completes with Capital Z taking 65% share

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: