Video: Are you scheme smart?

The first episode of our revolutionary documentary series with Axa, Scheme Smart, explores how to get your delegated authority up and running.

With an estimated value of more than £8bn in GWP (approximately 20% of the overall UK retail market) schemes and delegated authorities continue to be a vital element of the landscape. And it’s growing.

But for every successful scheme or delegated authority there are many others that either never make it to market; or fail to gain traction for a broker or managing general agent.

To help advise on how a scheme or delegated authority might have a greater chance of success, Gresham chief underwriting officer Robert Munden and Axa director of schemes and MGAs John Heaney offer their thoughts on:

How to select the right market

Factors that might drive that selection

What to look for when choosing an insurer partner

How to plan and deliver a successful pitch for a scheme or delegated authority

What a broker or managing general agent should expect from an insurer once a scheme or delegated authority goes live

To support the video, you can also read the associated White Paper: Scheme Smart: How To Get Your Delegated Authority Up And Running, which is available to download on Insurance Hound now.