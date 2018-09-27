Ross hails Swinton's "significant transformation" as he rules out more retail buys

CEO says Swinton deal took a year to complete as Ardonagh confirms that Autonet MD Ian Donaldson has been involved in negotiations.

David Ross, chief executive officer of Ardonagh Group, has described the negotiations to buy Swinton as “massively complex”.

“Janice [Deakin, deputy CEO] and I were saying last night that it was a year ago next week that we went to Paris for the first time on this deal and we feel like we can handle the Brexit negotiations at this point,” he commented.

But closing the deal is not the only challenge for Ardonagh, as it now faces the task of integrating Swinton into the business.

Ross noted that Janice Deakin will be in charge of the firm’s personal lines business, adding that the Swinton brand will be kept.

Autonet

Market expectations are clear that Swinton will become part of the Autonet empire.

Brokers universally flagged the management and pricing capabilities of Autonet as being fundamental to the ‘good fit’ of the deal.

Deakin confirmed that Autonet managing director Ian Donaldson was involved in the talks, and highlighted that both Autonet and Swinton had a “huge digital presence”.

Swinton has gone through a number of restructures in recent years and announced in 2017 that it aimed to be the largest digital broker in the UK by 2019.

“My role is about bringing the best of Swinton and Autonet together and working with Ian and the Swinton team and making sure that we’ve got a cohesive business as we bring it in,” Deakin added.

Ardonagh was first flagged as a possible buyer in June this year, but brokers in the market then believed it was more likely that the personal lines broker would be bought by private equity (PE).

Ross confirmed that several PE firms had expressed interest in buying Swinton, adding: “We presented ourselves as almost a quasi-private equity team but an industry team – we had the systems, the leadership and we had the desire for the brand.”

Branches

However, Ross and Deakin declined to be drawn on any details around potential office closures or job losses as a result of the takeover.

They noted that it was too early in the process to talk about any of Ardonagh’s future plans for Swinton.

Swinton, which was previously owned by insurer Covéa, was traditionally a high street broker, but in recent years it has gone through several rounds of branch closures and redundancies.

The broker closed 130 branches in 2016 and in 2017 Insurance Age revealed it was going through a restructure that put 900 jobs and 84 additional branches under review.

Its latest restructure earlier this year saw the broker shut 40 branches and put 268 people at risk of redundancy.

Management

“Swinton has gone through a significant transformation in recent years and they now have a business where 95% of their customers don’t walk into the branches,” Ross commented.

“The team have done an amazing job transitioning their client base and it’s been a bumpy road, which is more reflective of the changing nature of how clients buy.”

When asked whether the current Swinton management team was staying on with the business, Deakin stated they had “built some good relationships”.

She explained: “They want to understand more about how it comes together and they get stake in that decision – it’s not just our decision to make.

“Whether the management team decide this is the right thing for them or not in the future, they’ll be putting the people in that business first in their decision-making over the next few months and that’s what we want them to concentrate on.”

Deals

Meanwhile, Ross has previously stated that the business was looking at £500m worth of deals.

He noted that it was now time for Ardonagh to focus on integration and ruled out making any more big buys in the retail space.

“If opportunities come up in some of the other segments that aren’t distracted by what Janice will be doing, we will of course be alive to the opportunities, but don’t expect to see us grabbing lots of headlines next year,” he said.

Ross concluded: “We’ll try and hide under a bush somewhere and enjoy what we’ve got.”

