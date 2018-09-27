Ardonagh pledges to keep the Swinton brand

Janice Deakin to be in charge of Ardonagh’s personal lines business following £165m deal as Swinton hailed the "missing piece" in the group's personal lines offering.

The Ardonagh Group has confirmed that it is keeping the Swinton brand, following the news that it is set to buy the personal lines specialist for £165m.

In a conference call with the media, Ardonagh deputy chief executive officer Janice Deakin said the Swinton brand was one of the “biggest appeals of the transaction”.

She continued: “It’s a market leading consumer brand in personal lines.”

CEO David Ross highlighted the importance of brand recognition in the personal lines sector, adding that because Ardonagh works in the digital space it wants a brand that people can identify with.

“We absolutely believe that the Swinton name is the missing piece in our offering between the extraordinary array of products we offer to customers,” he continued.

“That umbrella brand is a massively powerful addition to our stable.”

Change

Ross also explained that Deakin would be responsible for Swinton, in addition to Ardonagh’s other existing personal lines businesses, when the transaction is completed.

“She will be chairing our entire personal lines presence and pulling all of the teams together,” Ross noted.

He added: “This is basically the biggest thing we’re going to be doing over the next 12 months so we’re all going to be camping out on her lawn and ask her how she’s doing basically.”

According to Ross, this will be a “significant change” to her current role, which became a more strategic position in December 2017.

Integration

He also argued that Swinton would be “unrecognisable from the company that it is today” once the integration process was complete.

However, he noted that keeping the Swinton brand did not mean that Ardonagh would get rid of any of its other personal lines brands, including Carole Nash and Autonet. Nor would the CEO confirm exactly how Swinton would fit into the Ardonagh personal lines group.

Ross did however offer the following example: “It would make literally no sense to take Carole Nash and change it into Swinton, but there’s nothing wrong with having Carole Nash become part of the Swinton group,” he stated.

Adding: “I don’t think Swinton will make Carole Nash any stronger, but I think Carole Nash can help make Swinton stronger.”

Deakin added that customers “have a huge affinity” with brands in the personal lines space.

She concluded: “We’ll look at how we can use Swinton’s brand on some of the other niche products that we’ve got.

“We are much more likely to build and leverage the brands we have rather than rationalise.”

