The Blog Spot: Dive in and take action

As this year's Dive In Festival takes place, Ida Axling calls on the industry to change its ways.

About three years ago I went to the launch event of the first ever Dive In Festival.

At that point I hadn’t been writing about insurance for very long, but it doesn’t really take more than ten minutes to realise that the sector is not the most diverse.

This year the festival, which is an initiative of Inclusion at Lloyd’s, is bigger than ever before and has expanded internationally to include events in 26 countries.

When registration opened, Dive In stated that after three years of raising awareness of the business case for diversity and inclusion, it will now look to encourage action.

I hope the industry listens and acts.

In a previous blog I called on the sector to make an effort to change its “pale, male and stale” image and promote more women into the boardrooms.

And in February research by the Association for British Insurers (ABI) showed that only 21% of executive positions in the insurance industry are held by women.

The ABI noted that 78% of firms have a diversity and inclusion strategy, but highlighted that “good intentions are not enough”.

I agree. Time has come to take action.

Discrimination

Dive In, which is taking place this week, is of course not only about gender – it is about taking a stand against any discrimination in the workplace, whether related to disability, sexual orientation, race, religion or gender.

It is encouraging that the festival is growing each year, because evidently the sector is taking these issues seriously.

And it should. You should.

It’s also great that so many firms take part in Dive In and that so many have signed the different pledges and charters available.

This summer brokers, insurers and industry bodies joined forces to launch a new industry-wide pledge, designed to change behaviours and create a more inclusive work environment.

But words aren’t enough.

Improvement

I believe it’s important for brokers and insurers to understand the people that buy insurance products.

In order to do that the sector needs to open up to fresh ideas from people of different backgrounds, cultures and viewpoints.

I know that there has been improvement in recent years and that a lot of inclusion work is being done across the sector.

Understandably it takes time for the results to come to fruition.

But I hope when this year’s festival is over, you will continue to think about how your business can improve by having a diverse workforce and what you can do to change the statistics.

In 2019 I expect 100% of businesses in the insurance industry to have a diversity and inclusion strategy.

Ida Axling is news editor at Insurance Age.

