Bikspoke launches wholesale bicycle scheme on SchemeServe

Offering covers bicycle activity including road, mountain, competition and electric bikes.

Bikspoke has launched its bicycle insurance scheme on the SchemeServe platform.

The software provider said the scheme, which is available wholesale or retail, offers bespoke cover options for all type of bicycle activity including road, mountain, competition and electric bikes.

According to SchemeServe it also provides legal support and claims management services for policyholders.

The product is available through the new specialist bicycle broker’s online quote and buy website, which has been designed and built by SchemeServe.

Growth

Tamara Downes, director at Bikspoke, commented: “Bicycle insurance is a massive growth area. In terms of product, many cyclists wrongly think they’re covered by their home insurance but that may not always be the case. Bikspoke is far more comprehensive.”

She continued: “In addition, the latest proposed changes to the Motor Insurance Directive following the Vnuk ruling, will make third party insurance on electric bikes compulsory.

“This is a huge market opportunity which, with the SchemeServe platform, we are now well placed to embrace.”

Platform

John Price, chief operating officer of SchemeServe added: “We’ve completely redesigned and built the platform, overcoming a number of challenging legacy issues along the way and successfully bringing everything under one roof.

“The front end looks so clean and simple and yet the complex platform caters for multiple products and add-on cover as well as additional services.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.