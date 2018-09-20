Gallagher and Ardonagh in legal dispute

Case involves alleged staff poaching by former Gallagher employees now working within the Ardonagh Group.

Gallagher has opened legal action against Ardonagh Group, accusing the broking giant of acting illegally to poach staff and business, according to Re-Insurance.

The article revealed that Alesco and Arthur J Gallagher Services (UK) have filed court papers against Bishopsgate Insurance Brokers; Price Forbes and Partners; The Ardonagh Group; Nawaf Hasan and Peter Burton.

The legal dispute is being heard in the Queen’s Bench Division of the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

Damage

A spokesperson for Gallagher told Insurance Age: “Gallagher has taken legal action to protect one of its businesses against financial damage by a competitor following the resignation last summer of six employees working in Alesco.

“This case raises serious ethical questions about the payment of a loan by a competitor to one of our employees - and the failure of that employee to tell us about it - as well as the sharing of our confidential business information with other organisations in the market.”

Ardonagh declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age as the case is still ongoing.

Action

Gallagher has previously taken legal action against its former international chief executive officer David Ross after he moved to Sierra Investment Holdings, the company created by the winning investors in the race to buy Towergate. The Towergate holding group was later renamed Ardonagh Group.

The proceedings led to a series of claims and counter claims with Gallagher accusing Ross of working on his own behalf from 8 December and discussing a team move of management.

The case, which was revealed by Insurance Age, was settled out of court, with Gallagher receiving £20m.

