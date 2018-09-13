Interview: Insurance Day of Giving

Jonathan Swift sat down with the person behind the idea - PIB group broking and placement director and IUAD board member Andy Tedstone - to get the lowdown on how the industry can help make the day a success.

The 8 November 2018 marks the first ever Insurance Day of Giving, a cross-industry initiative looking to raise money for Insurance United Against Dementia.

It was launched last month and the aim is for the insurance sector to raise £10m to fund dementia research.

Tedstone explained to Insurance Age content director how the day will work and why it is important.

He also talks about his preparations for the InsureTrek18 which begins next week and finishes on World Alzheimer’s Day.

Why did you get involved with Insurance United Against Dementia?

“The reasons are twofold. Firstly, I genuinely think we are fairly privileged in this industry. We get to do some incredibly good things; we get pretty well rewarded; and there comes a time when you feel you should be giving something back.

“Also my great aunt died from dementia. She was my gran’s sister, but as kids we used spend a lot of time with her and my uncle at their house in Bournemouth where she was the life and soul of the party. It was brilliant. But she was a heavy smoker and it got to the point where she was wearing patches and still smoking and then she forgot she was even a smoker. To see her become a shell was awful. It is a terrible way to see someone go. And you hear so many people with stories like that.

“One thing that resonated with me when I went to the launch of IUAD [last year] was that I was speaking to one of the trustees from the Alzheimer’s Society and she told me that one of her aims is for someone to stand on that stage and say, ‘my name is so and so and I have survived dementia’ because no one has been able to say that yet. And that really hit home. We are all scared to death of cancer, but dementia has got a stigma attached to it. And it shouldn’t have.”

How did the Insurance Day of Giving come about?

IUAD board members] Chris Wallace [of QBE], Simon [Cooter of Còvea] and I have taken on the corporate side of fund and awareness raising as we are well connected to both insurers and brokers. And we got talking about ideas of how we could do something on a grand scale. Personally I don’t like the idea of just going to people and asking for personal donations as it is a bit old school. But one of the things that appealed to me about IUAD was the ‘united’ part and so I suggested why don’t we do something that truly unites the industry.

“That evolved into a day where everybody does something and it snowballed from there. So we thought about encouraging people to raise a fiver and asking their companies to match that donation. But that could cut across corporate charities so what we are looking for is every company - no matter how big, or small - to promote it to their people who can choose to take part, maybe by holding a cake sale or a dress down day or something where everyone can raise a couple of quid.

“And if the industry unites that would raise an awful lot of money. And I know we may not reach all 300 000 people employed in insurance but if we could touch at least a quarter, and get a few corporate donations on top we could make a huge difference.”

Have you seen this work in other industries?

“No I haven’t actually. Instead I liken it to a Children in Need type event where everybody gets behind something on a single day. And I think we are quite good as an industry when we get together. And an awful lot of charity work goes on without anyone shouting about it.

“I have already engaged with a few insurers who are talking about doing something; we at PIB are committed to doing it; and there are lots of others brokers who are also going to get involved. So it has generated quite a bit of interest and there is a buzz on social media about it.

“We are keen for it to be an annual thing, not a one off. So this year is all about getting it started. And if we raise a few quid then brilliant, but we want it to build from here.”

Why the 8th of November?

“Originally it was going to be during World Alzheimer’s Day [21st September], but that is when the InsureTrek gets back so we considered a few other dates and settled on doing it closer to Christmas, but not close enough that it interferes with those activities. “

How can people get involved?

“A toolkit of information is available which includes posters for people to print off locally and display around their office. Competitions will run on the day and Just Giving pages will link into one all-encompassing page.

“The main thing is to promote the hell out of it to as many businesses as possible. So for example, people might think of their weekly dress down day as an opportunity to support this. There are a few ideas about how to organise some fundraising activities that are also in the pack. I’d love to see this become an annual institution where people look forward to doing something fun on that day.

What are you doing at PIB?

“We have not decided yet; but at the very least it will be a dress down day and I might even get some baking done too! But joking aside [PIB CEO] Brendan [McManus] has been very generous in supporting IUAD. I think he sees this as important in terms of our culture where we try to do things a little bit differently so PIB is not just seen as another old school consolidator. The more things we can do like this that gives a human face to the business the better. That is a great by product of me getting involved.

Do you ever see this going global?

That would be brilliant wouldn’t it? And I have managed to get some time in the diary with some of the big multi-national brokers and if they were able to get involved there is no reason why it could not.

Finally, how is training for Insurtrek going?

“My poor dog, a ten year old Labrador, is suffering with all the walking although I am not doing as much as I probably should. I did 11 miles on Bank Holiday Monday and for last few weekends I have been doing a decent walk. But it is not far away now.

“My big thing is that I have used the Trek as a great excuse to try to stop smoking and I am pleased to say that I am now smoke free although I am still in the early days but fully intend to keep this up, maybe I should have been sponsored for this too.

If you or your company would like to support the Insurance Day of Giving, please visit https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/insurance-day-giving or contact the team on [email protected]