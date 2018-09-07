Lloyd's confirms new CEO

Ex-QBE boss John Neal to succeed Inga Beale.

Lloyd’s has confirmed that John Neal will be its new chief executive officer, succeeding outgoing CEO Inga Beale.

Neal was group CEO of QBE for five years before leaving the role in December last year. He will take up his position at Lloyd’s on 15 October 2018.

In addition to his role at QBE, Neal has also previously held various posts at Ensign Managing Agency in the Lloyd’s market.

The corporation announced in June that Beale was to leave Lloyd’s in 2019 after five years as CEO.

Modernisation

Bruce Carnegie-Brown, Chairman of Lloyd’s, said: “John will continue Lloyd’s focus on delivering sustainable profitability, through a combination of underwriting discipline and market modernisation.

“An immediate priority will be the successful launch of Lloyd’s Brussels subsidiary which will enable Lloyd’s to continue serving its customers in the European Economic Area after Brexit.”

He continued: “I am grateful to Inga for the leadership she has provided to Lloyd’s over the past five years, during a challenging time for the market.

“She has driven the market’s modernisation programme, the success of which is evident not least in the recent rapid increase in electronic placement volumes and the launch of the Lloyd’s Lab.”

Opportunity

Commenting on his appointment, Neal added: “I am thrilled to be offered the opportunity to lead Lloyd’s, and will do so with the same excitement I felt when I first stepped into the Underwriting Room back in 1985.

“The insurance sector is facing many challenges. For 330 years the Lloyd’s market has demonstrated its ability to innovate and adapt, and I look forward to playing my part to ensure this unique marketplace remains at the forefront of global commercial corporate and specialty insurance and reinsurance.”

