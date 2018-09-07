Quizzical questions: 7 September 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Need a hint? Try our clues:
He will be responsible for delivering the ongoing wholesale insurance broker study.
MGA is to focus on new products and specialisms as well as acquisition to double its premium income by 2021.
Private equity firm BC Partners exited the provider, while founder Angus Ball retained 1.8% of share capital.
MUM bought the Lloyd's broker in November 2013.
The Yorkshire-based broker was already a network member.
