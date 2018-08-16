GRP-owned Abbey Bond Lovis makes NI buy

Deal is GRP's third in the last month.

Abbey Bond Lovis (ABL), GRP’s broking hub in Northern Ireland, has bought a majority share in Digney Grant for an undisclosed sum.

This is ABL’s second deal in Northern Ireland. It previously bought McGrady in 2016.

Digney Grant has offices in Newry and Banbridge and specialises in both commercial and personal lines business.

The broker’s three directors Anthony Boden, Sean Grant and Paul Grant will remain with the business along with their team of 21 staff.

Acquisitions

The deal is the third transaction for GRP in the last month and brings the consolidator’s total number of acquisitions to 33.

It follows GRP-owned County Group’s purchase of Guardian Insurance Brokers, as well as GRP’s deal to take majority stake in DCJ Group Insurance and Risk Management.

According to GRP it now controls gross written premium in excess of £700m.

ABL completed a management buyout backed by GRP in August 2015.

Maurice Boyd, managing director of ABL, said the business will work in partnership with Digney Grant to support its growth plans.

Quality

He added: “Digney Grant is a high quality business with a strong reputation for excellent client service built up over 40 years of trading in its local marketplace.

“I am confident their clients will see further benefits from new products and services from ABL/GRP and our relationships with our blue chip insurer partners.”

Paul Grant commented: “We are all truly excited by the opportunity to grow Digney Grant in partnership with ABL.

“The added firepower supplied by the group will enable us to accelerate our development plans in Northern Ireland.”

Strategy

Mike Bruce, chief executive officer Broking for GRP, stated that the acquisition “illustrated the effectiveness of GRP’s hub strategy in encouraging ABL to pursue acquisitions in its local markets”.

Bruce concluded: “GRP has a strong acquisition pipeline across the UK.

“Our unique proposition continues to be highly attractive to broking entrepreneurs looking to crystallise value from their work, while maintaining an ongoing and active role in driving business growth. ”

