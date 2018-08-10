Podcast: The top five stories of the week
Siân Barton and Ida Axling discuss the most clicked on stories by brokers.
Insurance Age's editor and news editor share their views on the most popular stories of the week in the latest episode of our regular podcast.
Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.
Top five stories in the week commencing 6 August 2018:
1) Saffron hit by £2.6m lawsuit – report
2) Allianz Insurance takes first step into Lloyd’s
3) Ghost brokers in dock after Esure and police uncover racket
4) CII begins investigation into Paul Asplin after fraud conviction
5) Former LV boss Phil Bunker joins the AA
