Insurance Age

Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Top 5 News Podcast
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Siân Barton and Ida Axling discuss the most clicked on stories by brokers.

Insurance Age's editor and news editor share their views on the most popular stories of the week in the latest episode of our regular podcast. 

Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes

Top five stories in the week commencing 6 August 2018:

1) Saffron hit by £2.6m lawsuit – report

2) Allianz Insurance takes first step into Lloyd’s

3) Ghost brokers in dock after Esure and police uncover racket

4) CII begins investigation into Paul Asplin after fraud conviction

5) Former LV boss Phil Bunker joins the AA

Top 5 News Podcast

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: VIRTUAL CALL CENTRES

Most read

  1. Saffron hit by £2.6m lawsuit - report
  2. Ghost brokers in dock after Esure and police uncover racket
  3. Lickens reveals “race against time” in John Ansell deal
  4. InsurTech Futures: Harry Franks on how the sharing economy is challenging insurance
  5. GWP and revenue fall at Ageas UK in H1 2018
  6. Profits shoot up at Hastings in the first half of 2018
  7. Growth for Ten amid software house move

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: