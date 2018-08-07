Insurance Age

Saffron hit by £2.6m lawsuit - report

money
Law360 reports that the broker allegedly failed in its duty to explain to a customer that he needed to disclose a court judgment, leading to his claim being declined.

Saffron Insurance Services is being sued for around £2.6m for breach of duty after allegedly failing to tell a customer that his policy would be invalid because he had previously been involved in a court judgment.

Law360 has reported that Maurice Parker, tenant of Four Winds Garage in South East England, filed a claim against Saffron at the High Court in London on 19 June this year.

According to the article, Parker alleged that the broker let him buy a policy which was then invalidated because he failed to disclose a county court judgment against him following the insolvency of his previous company.

Fire
Parker’s commercial garage burned down in 2016 and he said that the insurer declined his fire claim and avoided the policy “on the basis of material nondisclosure and misrepresentation”.

Law360 further reported that Parked claimed that Saffron had been aware of his situation and failed in its duty to explain to him that he needed to disclose more information.

He also claimed he is owed £2.5m over his building contents insurance and around £140,000 in lost rent following the fire in May 2016.

Insurance Age has approached Saffron for a comment.

