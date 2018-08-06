Biba teams up with Tokio Marine Kiln on drone scheme

Scheme aimed at companies operating drones for commercial or business purposes.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has launched a new drone insurance scheme with Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK).

According to the trade body the scheme offers comprehensive and competitively-priced coverage for companies operating drones, or Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), for commercial or business purposes.

The scheme is backed by Lloyd’s and is available via a digital platform which enables brokers to quote and bind business quickly online at any point in time.

Coverage

Biba listed that the key benefits of the scheme are:

Physical loss of or damage to drones up to a limit of £100,000 per drone (inclusive of payloads) whilst in the air, on the ground or in transit, including theft and malicious damage (larger limits available on request)

Third party bodily injury and property damage liability – inclusive of losses arising from malicious acts up to a limit of £50m each occurrence (larger limits available on request)

Enhanced coverage for invasion of privacy, noise liability, operators indemnity, operators liability and loss of digital assets (cyber) are also available without referral.

Robert James, aviation underwriter at Tokio Marine Kiln, said: “We are thrilled to be offering our product to Biba brokers in recognition of the market leading position we have established in offering drone insurance to clients over the course of the last decade.

“Our offering sets itself apart from the competition through our outstanding claims service and extensive level of cover which we have carefully adapted over time to cater for the perils facing UAS operators, presented in a clear easy-to-follow format.”

Service

Mike Hallam, head of technical services at Biba, added: “Drones offer exciting opportunities for the insurance industry and the number of professional, commercial operators has grown exponentially in the last few years.

“Our members and their clients that are drone operators will benefit greatly from competitive premiums and dedicated service levels as well as access to TMK’s Lloyd’s A-rated capacity and expertise in aviation and UAS insurance, backed by an outstanding claims service. We look forward to seeing the results of this exciting partnership.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.