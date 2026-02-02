Aon posts improved 6% commercial organic growth for 2025
Aon achieved 6% organic growth in its commercial risk solutions arm in 2025, up from 5% in the two preceding years.
The CRS unit’s revenue rose 8% year-on-year from $7.86bn (£5.73bn) to $8.5bn with the extra boost coming from the impact of currency rates and acquisitions/divestitures.
The global giant did not provide a breakdown of its Top 100 UK Broker division. During the year NFP, bought in 2024, snapped up Bspoke a collection of multi-class niche and specialist managing general agents.
Across Aon, including its reinsurance, health and wealth offerings revenue rose 9% – of which 6% was organic growth – to
