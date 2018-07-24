Mark Cliff out as CEO at Brightside

Cliff moves to non-executive director post as broker seeks new chief executive.

Mark Cliff is leaving his chief executive role at Brightside Group to become non-executive chairman of the broker.

The business said in a statement that the move is designed to pave way for the appointment of a new CEO.

Cliff will continue to run the Bristol-based broker until a new CEO is hired.

Journey

He first joined Brightside as executive chairman in May 2015 and became executive chairman and CEO in September the same year.

Cliff said that after three years at the business it was “the right time to step back from the coal face and bring in a new CEO to take Brightside on the next stage of its journey”.

Under Cliff’s leadership Brightside posted a revenue drop of £10m in 2016 (it’s most recent set of results) and Ebitda fell from £7m in 2015 to £3.9m. When the results were published last year Cliff admitted that the broker’s 2016 Ebitda had been “heavily influenced” by Markerstudy pulling its agency with the firm, which affected private car and van capacity.

In addition, in 2016, the business confirmed it was planning to sell and leaseback back its Bristol headquarters in a move it said would raise £6m. However, this did not come to fruition.

Other initiatives included the launch of a van MGA and a deal with Close Brothers Premium Finance.

Soul

Cliff continued: “I am immensely proud of our achievements in revitalising a broker that had lost some of its soul.

“Our performance has been transformed, our policy count continues to grow, we have excellent relationships with our panel insurers and our business partners, and we are on plan to meet our targets for this financial year.”

Cliff added that, with the support of AnaCap, he has focused on digitisation and investment in digital distribution over the last three years.

He also noted that he believed Brightside would further grow its presence in the personal lines market by implementing artificial intelligence and robotics in its back office.

Challenges

He continued: “As someone who until this role had spent most of my career on the insurer side, I am proud to be a broker. It remains the most exciting, dynamic and entrepreneurial sector within our industry.

“While the past three years have posed challenges, I will be preparing to step back confident in the knowledge Brightside has transformed itself into a digital broker, in much better shape and confident about its future.”

Before joining Brightside, Cliff worked at Ageas Insurance as chief executive of retail and distribution.

He has also worked at Axa and RSA and is deputy chairman of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s larger broker advisory board.

Cliff explained that he will now be free to take on other non-executive roles across the industry, concluding: “I still have a lot to offer the industry, and am keen to broaden my horizons and take on additional challenges.”

