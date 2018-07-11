Biba urges FCA to be "quicker off the mark" in tackling online fraud

Industry responds after the regulator fails to stop clone broker on Facebook.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has urged the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to act faster to stop fraudulent activity online, following the news from last week that the regulator had failed to stop a clone broker on Facebook.

Biba executive director Graeme Trudgill told Insurance Age: “The FCA does police the perimeter, but as this episode demonstrates you could argue that they could be quicker off the mark with something like this, than perhaps they have been.”

The FCA issued a warning on 14 June that scammers were using the details of authorised motor broker Car Insurance 4 u in order to convince people they worked for a genuine company. At the time of the warning it is believed the page had been active for around six weeks.

Fraud

In an interview the genuine broker’s general manager said that the regulator had been in contact with Facebook to get the page removed.

However, the page remained online until Insurance Age reported it to the social media site on 19 June.

“On this occasion it looked like it was important to close down the relevant page quickly so credit to Insurance Age for getting it done so quickly,” Trudgill continued.

“We would like to see the FCA acting quickly if there is a similar fraudulent online/Facebook activity.”

A Facebook spokesperson told Insurance Age that the initial reporting of the page had been incorrect which delayed it from being taken down in the first instance.

Priority

Meanwhile, Norman Hughes, managing director at Compliance Management Services, highlighted that one issue was the level of priority that a situation like this would receive from the regulator.

“It depends on the scale and the nature of the issue involved as to how far they will go to stop something happening, because they have a lot of things which are priority issues,” Hughes explained.

He continued: “They will be managing their resources in the way that they think best to make sure that concerns are addressed, so some things may fall down in their order of priorities.”

Time

While maintaining that this particular case should have been dealt with quicker, Trudgill added: “Biba members do on occasion make us aware of potential illegal activity and we do whistle blow to the FCA on their behalf.

“We don’t expect to get feedback as we understand the Intelligence Dept is part of the FCA’s Enforcement Division, which is made up of a team of lawyers and forensic investigators, so they have to build a strong legal case.

“Understandably this can take some time, but we do see fines appear some time later.”

Malcolm Tarling, spokesman for the Association of British Insurers (ABI), commented: “The insurance industry is committed to working together to tackle the serious issue of ghost broking and illegal insurance advisers to make sure that the public aren’t duped by fraudulent activity.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.