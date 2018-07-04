Insurance Linx strikes largest deal with 10th purchase

SP Roberts is based in Dunstable and boss Steve Roberts is to retire from the business.

Towcester-based Insurance Linx has bought Dunstable-based SP Roberts Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.

Insurance Linx, which was founded by managing director David Green in 2008, stated that the deal was the largest it has ever completed and the 10th in its ten year history.

Its most recent takeover was of Swadlincote-based Nelsons Insurance Brokers in October last year.

As part of the latest takeover, Steve Roberts, the principal of SP Roberts will retire from the business.

Support

According to Michael Bray, the executive chairman of Insurance Linx, the exclusively commercial book of UK clients is “an excellent fit”. All the business will come under the Insurance Linx umbrella and the brand will not be kept.

SP Robert’s specialisms included shop, restaurant, factory and wholesale insurance along with expertise for fashion trade, contractors and property firms.

Bray commented: “Insurance Linx has always enjoyed excellent support from insurers and this acquisition enables us to further consolidate our business relationships with our market providers.

“We are delighted with the performance of all the acquisitions that we have made to date and I am sure that our purchase of SP Roberts Insurance Services will prove as successful for us.”

