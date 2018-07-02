Peter Cullum-owned Trimulgherry buys commercial broker

New purchase specialises in products for doctors, dentists and professionals.

Peter Cullum-owned insurance group Trimulgherry Investments has bought the commercial business of Hurst Group to create a new broker, Professional & Medical Insurance Solutions.

The new business, based in Essex, is led by Richard McEwen and specialises in a range of commercial insurance products for doctors, dentists and professionals.

Trimulgherry was established by ex-Towergate chairman Peter Cullum and Minority Venture partners (MVP) chief executive James McCaffrey and works closely with MVP.

It also owns Lexicon Property, which recently bought Oasis Property Insurance, and has majority stakes in Allcover Insurance Brokers and Cherish Insurance Brokers.

Growth

McEwen commented: “We are delighted to be joining the Trimulgherry group of companies to support us in our ambitious growth plans.

“We have over 40 years’ experience in this sector and being part of a larger insurance group will give us access to a wider range of products and markets to enhance our offering to the medical and professional community.”

Cullum added: “Medical and professional insurance is a highly attractive niche sector and we are excited to add this business to our portfolio of companies.

“Richard and his team offer a high level of expertise and first class service. With our additional support and past experience in this market, we aim to quickly expand our product offering to a wider audience and grow the business significantly.”

