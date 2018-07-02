Insurance Age

Peter Cullum-owned Trimulgherry buys commercial broker

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

New purchase specialises in products for doctors, dentists and professionals.

Peter Cullum-owned insurance group Trimulgherry Investments has bought the commercial business of Hurst Group to create a new broker, Professional & Medical Insurance Solutions.

The new business, based in Essex, is led by Richard McEwen and specialises in a range of commercial insurance products for doctors, dentists and professionals.

Trimulgherry was established by ex-Towergate chairman Peter Cullum and Minority Venture partners (MVP) chief executive James McCaffrey and works closely with MVP.

It also owns Lexicon Property, which recently bought Oasis Property Insurance, and has majority stakes in Allcover Insurance Brokers and Cherish Insurance Brokers.

Growth
McEwen commented: “We are delighted to be joining the Trimulgherry group of companies to support us in our ambitious growth plans.

“We have over 40 years’ experience in this sector and being part of a larger insurance group will give us access to a wider range of products and markets to enhance our offering to the medical and professional community.”

Cullum added: “Medical and professional insurance is a highly attractive niche sector and we are excited to add this business to our portfolio of companies.

“Richard and his team offer a high level of expertise and first class service. With our additional support and past experience in this market, we aim to quickly expand our product offering to a wider audience and grow the business significantly.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: AGGREGATOR BAN

Most read

  1. Tim Philip leaves PIB
  2. First Insurance Solutions launches commercial indemnity scheme
  3. ICO fines broker Our Vault £70,000
  4. Inga Beale to leave Lloyd’s
  5. UK Broker Awards 2018: Shortlist announced
  6. Brokers pessimistic about business
  7. Ceta investing for growth after MBO

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: