ICO fines broker Our Vault £70,000

Watchdog says broker made over 55,000 nuisance phone calls in 2016.

Chorley-based broker Our Vault has been fined £70,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) after making 55,534 nuisance phone calls.

The ICO stated it had issued an Enforcement Notice to the broker, ordering it to stop its illegal marketing activity.

According to the statement Our Vault had contacted people who had registered with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) and had not been consented to being contacted by the company.

The ICO detailed that despite claiming that its personal data was checked against the register, its investigation had found that Our Vault had never held or requested a TPS licence.

It added that the calls were made to sell the financial products of a sister company, ST&R Limited, under the guise of market research.

The unsolicited calls were made between 1 March 2016 and 16 June 2016.

Another firm, Horizon Windows, received an Enforcement Notice after a separate investigation.

Disrespect

ICO head of enforcement, Steve Eckersley, said: “Both of these firms have shown disrespect for the law and people’s privacy.

“Our Vault Ltd made more than 55,500 direct marketing calls to people who had made clear that they did not want to receive them. This is unacceptable and it is against the law.

“In one instance, a gentleman was contacted 19 times, despite letting them know he wasn’t interested.”

He added: “We continue to target the companies and individuals responsible and hold them to account, but we can’t crack down on these organisations without the public’s help.

“I’d urge anyone who has been targeted by nuisance calls, emails or texts, to report them to the ICO.”

