BMS boosts new A&H team with five hires

BMS Group has created an accident and health division, adding five people to the team including managing director James Early.

BMS is a global broker writing $10.5bn (£7.74bn) in group premium with over 2000 staff across 52 offices around the world.

Early joined the Top 100 UK Broker on 9 February from Miller Insurance Services where he spent 18 years focusing on A&H and cross class relationships. In the MD role he will oversee the buildout and execution of the A&H business’ long term strategy.

Other appointments included Andrew Furr as director, Kevin White and Alexander Cassey as divisional directors, and Paige Alston