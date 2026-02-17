 Skip to main content
England cricket captain Ben Stokes to close Biba conference

BIBA 2018
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has revealed cricketer Ben Stokes, captain of the England men’s Test team, will be closing its annual conference, as Kay Burley is set to host the two-day event along with Davina McCall also taking to the stage.

The Biba 2026 conference runs from 13 to 14 May in Manchester and the trade body previously unveiled ‘Time:To’ as the theme.

At the event Stokes will talk about his journey from a young talent to England captain, sharing the mindset and leadership principles that defined his career, Biba claimed. 

It added

