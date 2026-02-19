Survey finds broker loyalty no longer anchored in historical relationships alone

How London Market insurers harness digital technology to improve speed, integration and ease of doing business, is a major determinant on where brokers place their business, according to new research.

The inaugural Guidewire London Market Tech Barometer revealed that nearly four in five (78%) surveyed noted insurer technology plays a decisive or highly significant role in where they place risk.

This survey shows a clear majority of brokers favour technologically forward insurers. This reflects the need for stable, durable core operating platforms that can power the commitments the London Market makes to customers around the world.Jamie McDonnell, Guidewire

This is even more significant among