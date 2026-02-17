Broking Success: Building up – Josh Samrai, ABA Insurance

Josh Samrai, managing director of ABA Insurance, looks to become the go to insurance broker in the construction industry while training up the next generation.

ABA Insurance

Office: Kent

Staff: 15

GWP: £5.5m

Specialisms: Construction and property

How was the business set up?

We’re a family run business. Del [Samrai] set it up as a sole trader in 1989 as a mortgage brokerage and for personal lines insurance.

After a few years he dropped the mortgage broker and just did personal lines and taxi insurance in Gravesend.

Then by the dot com era started, he sold the personal lines arm, which was probably 90% of the business, and moved his operation to just a one-man