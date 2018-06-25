Insurance Cares: FCA challenges industry to help vulnerable customers access insurance

Regulator to work with the sector to make it easier for people with pre-existing medical conditions to access specialist travel insurance providers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said it will work with insurance industry stakeholders to create a new service which will redirect customers to specialist providers.

The regulator expressed concern that customers with pre-existing medical conditions find it difficult to access the specialist travel insurance market.

Vulnerable

This follows a Call for Input (CfI) by the FCA in June last year, where the regulator called on the sector to take part in a wider discussion around how vulnerable customers with pre-existing conditions get affordable insurance.

The watchdog explained that at least 15m people in the UK are currently living with at least one long-term health condition.

It detailed that the CfI had prompted a high level of interest with many individual consumers stating that it can be difficult for people who have, or have had, pre-existing medical conditions to find affordable travel insurance.

Information

A number of themes emerged from the responses including:

There is a lack of quality information on alternative options available to consumers after they had received a high quote or had been refused cover, which can cause consumers to assume that they are uninsurable.

A general lack of understanding amongst consumers and firms around insurance terms and the risk factors that are considered by providers when calculating the premium.

The lack of transparency around pricing, the risk factors which drive quotes and how premiums are calculated which limits consumers’ awareness about their options and can mean that they have difficulties in finding competitive insurance that is appropriate for their medical condition.

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, said: “People with pre-existing medical conditions feel poorly served by travel insurance.

“There are specialist services out there, but often people don’t know where to find them.”

Misunderstandings

He continued: “We’ll work with the industry to point people in the right direction and help dispel some of the myths and misunderstandings to ensure this market works better.

“This will also form part of our continuing work on insurance pricing practices which are designed to lead to long-term positive changes across the market.”

According to the FCA the findings from the CfI will also be used in its wider work on insurance pricing practices, including dual pricing, which it announced in the Business Plan for 2018/19.

