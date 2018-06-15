FCA warns of broker clone

Regulator says scammers are giving out the details of Car Insurance 4 u to convince people they work for a genuine firm.

Fraudsters are using the details of authorised Wolverhampton-based motor broker Car Insurance 4 u, according to a warning from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The regulator said that fraudsters use this tactic to try to convince people that they work for a genuine, authorised firm.

The FCA stated: “Almost all firms and individuals carrying out financial services activities in the UK have to be authorised or registered by us.

“This firm is not authorised or registered by us but has been targeting people in the UK, claiming to be an authorised firm.”

Clone

This is called a ‘clone firm’ and the watchdog warned that scammers usually use this tactic when contacting people out of the blue. It urged people to be wary if they had been cold called.

“They may use the name of the genuine firm, the ‘firm reference number’ (FRN) we have given the authorised firm or other details,” the FCA added.

The regulator flagged that the fraudsters in this case were using a mobile number and a Facebook page when contacting people.

It stressed that Insurance 4u Services, which trades as Car Insurance 4 u, had no association with the clone firm.

The regulator also highlighted that Insurance 4u Services is authorised to offer, promote or sell services or products in the UK and gave out its correct details.

