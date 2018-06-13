The Blog Spot: World Cup predictions

Lloyd's tips France but Ida Axling dreams of a different outcome.

In only a matter of hours football madness will take over as we turn our attention to Russia and the 2018 World Cup.

I will refrain from trying to predict a winner.

This is because I normally have to fake an interest in football whenever there is a game on.

However, I do love the World Cup and get swept along in the excitement every time.

Luckily Lloyd’s, teaming up with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), has not been too shy to make a prediction as to which country will win the FIFA tournament, its research revealing that France will triumph.

Insurable value

Lloyd’s correctly tipped that Germany would come out on top in 2014, after ranking the teams based on the collective insurable value of players, so perhaps they are onto a winning model.

After looking at factors including players’ wages and endorsement incomes, Cebr used the highest insurable values to predict who would qualify from the groups and guess the winners in the knockout stages.

In total the insurable value of all teams comes to a whopping £13.1bn.

Looking at the different groups, Group G, containing England, Belgium, Tunisia and Panama leads the way with the highest insurable value.

Individually, France is valued highest at £1.43bn, while England’s insurable value is £1.17bn.

Zlatan

In comparison, the insurable value of Team Sweden - my home country - is only £226.5m, and so if this model is to be trusted I will once again be disappointed.

Growing up I was always confident that Sweden would do well and we did reach the semi-finals in 1994.

Sadly I have been wrong every time since but my inner self still believes there’s a chance.

After all, I’ll always have the memory of that international friendly in 2012 where Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored four goals against England.

And even though this will be a World Cup without Zlatan I’m still hoping for a success story of a larger scale.

May the best team win. And also: #HEJA SVERIGE

Ida Axling is a senior reporter at Insurance Age