Integro completes deal to buy Tysers

Brokers to begin merging wholesale and retail operations.

Integro Insurance Brokers has completed its acquisition of Hawkes Bay Holdings, the parent company of Lloyd’s broker Tyser & Co.

According to Integro it will now begin the process of merging its wholesale and retail operations with Tysers.

The takeover, which was first reported at the end of March this year, is Integro’s largest ever acquisition.

Size

The company noted that the “highly complementary business structures and cultures” of Tysers and Integro would nearly double the size of Integro’s current wholesale business.

It added that the combined wholesale business will be led by Integro’s co-heads of wholesale, David Abraham and Jason Collins.

The combined corporate and private clients segment will be overseen by Bob Pybus, Integro’s head of UK retail.

Meanwhile the entertainment and sport segment will continue to be led by Neil Clayton.

The business also stated that integration plans were “well underway” with the aim of combining the firm’s wholesale and retail operations in the near future.

Milestone

Abraham said: “This is a very exciting milestone in the history of both firms.

“Together, we have created a significantly larger wholesale platform, one which will bring a unique and attractive offering to the UK market and our international clients.”

Pybus added: “Together with Tysers, we are able to provide clients with an enhanced range of products and a broader base of skills, as well as enhanced opportunities for our teams.”

