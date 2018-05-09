Gallagher buys Risk Services in UK M&A return

Deal marks the broker's first purchase in the UK after a three year long integration programme.

Gallagher has bought Chester-based commercial insurance broker Risk Services (NW) for an undisclosed sum.

Insurance Age revealed in April that Gallagher was due to return to buying in the second quarter of 2018.

The business said that Risk Services, which was established in 1999 by managing director Steve Lowe, has grown organically and through acquisition to become one of the largest independent insurance brokers in Chester, North Wales and the surrounding area.

The broker brings around 20 staff to Gallagher and will become part of the North-West region of Gallagher’s UK Retail branch network.

Risk Services founder Steve Lowe will remain with the business focusing on client relationships and business development and, as part of the transaction, director Tom Penn will step up to the role of head of office in Chester.

Partner

Commenting on the deal, Michael Rea, CEO of UK Retail, said: “It’s great for Gallagher to be back buying broking businesses in the UK and Risk Services is exactly the right type of well-run, client-focused regional broker that complements our existing branch network so well.

“If regional brokers are looking for a great home for their clients and people, then Gallagher should be their first port of call.

“Risk Services is a fantastic addition to our cluster of offices in the North West.”

Lowe added: “I am enormously proud of the business we have built over the last 19 years so it was important to choose the right partner to take it to the next level.

“We wanted a partner that would share our values and offer security to our clients, while providing access to an even greater array of technical expertise, buying power and specialist capabilities.

“Gallagher is one of the largest insurance and risk management companies in the world yet it still holds true to the family values and client-first culture on which it was founded, making it the ideal fit.”

