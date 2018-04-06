Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 6 April 2018

quiz-question-marks
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

Need a hint? Try our clues:

Wilby is PIB's 14th deal in less than two years.

Appointment follows the purchase of Compass by Broker Network-owners HPS and MDP.

Aviva has sponsored the league since 2010.

Chairman Dave Bard says broker is looking at making acquisitions.

Cover is designed to protect manufacturers from physical damage.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: RENEWAL TRANSPARENCY FAILINGS

Most read

  1. FCA goes on attack against "unacceptable" renewal failings
  2. Amanda Blanc leaves Axa for Zurich
  3. PIB Group buys Wilby
  4. Amanda Blanc a "big loss to Axa and unbelievable gain for Zurich"
  5. Gallagher poised to replace Aviva as Premiership Rugby title sponsor
  6. “No excuse” for renewal transparency failings
  7. Former Jelf boss Alex Alway joins Broker Network as chairman

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: