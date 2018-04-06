Quizzical questions: 6 April 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
Wilby is PIB's 14th deal in less than two years.
Appointment follows the purchase of Compass by Broker Network-owners HPS and MDP.
Aviva has sponsored the league since 2010.
Chairman Dave Bard says broker is looking at making acquisitions.
Cover is designed to protect manufacturers from physical damage.
More on Broker
POLL: RENEWAL TRANSPARENCY FAILINGS
Most read
- FCA goes on attack against "unacceptable" renewal failings
- Amanda Blanc leaves Axa for Zurich
- PIB Group buys Wilby
- Amanda Blanc a "big loss to Axa and unbelievable gain for Zurich"
- Gallagher poised to replace Aviva as Premiership Rugby title sponsor
- “No excuse” for renewal transparency failings
- Former Jelf boss Alex Alway joins Broker Network as chairman