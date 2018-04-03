Webinar: What brokers need to know about GDPR
Insurance Age is hosting a bespoke webinar designed to help brokers learn about how to be prepare for the upcoming implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules.
The webinar, in association with Applied Systems, will seek to produce a checklist of what broking firms should be doing now and why.
Discussion points
The subjects that will be discussed in this business useful session include:
- What the regime says about how brokers should be managing their own data
- What actions need to be ticked off by 25 May
- The best way to fine tune and maintain ongoing robust internal systems
- The importance and procedure for keeping audits to prove accountability
- Where responsibility lies in third party arrangements
- What the consequences could be of getting it wrong
- What best in class content, access and processing practices look like
