Webinar: What brokers need to know about GDPR

Tune in today to our live event at 11am.

Insurance Age is hosting a bespoke webinar designed to help brokers learn about how to be prepare for the upcoming implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules.

Register now to see the content and be able to post your questions to our expert panel in this interactive event.

The webinar, in association with Applied Systems, will seek to produce a checklist of what broking firms should be doing now and why.

Don’t miss out – click here to register to see the discussion on the steps to take ahead of the new GDPR laws coming into force on 25 May.

Discussion points

The subjects that will be discussed in this business useful session include:

What the regime says about how brokers should be managing their own data

What actions need to be ticked off by 25 May

The best way to fine tune and maintain ongoing robust internal systems

The importance and procedure for keeping audits to prove accountability

Where responsibility lies in third party arrangements

What the consequences could be of getting it wrong

What best in class content, access and processing practices look like

If you can’t make today’s live show then register now to get details of how to watch it on demand in 24 hours’ time.