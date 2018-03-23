Quizzical questions: 23 March 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
FOI revealed 20% increase in numbers after ICO described being unprepared as its “largest single risk”.
Lloyd’s reported a loss of £2bn in 2017.
She was instrumental in re-branding and restructuring the group and will exit the role in September.
ABI says company failures such as Monarch Airlines and Carillion have led to challenging trading conditions.
The deal follows the network’s purchase of Saffron Insurance in East Anglia in January this year.
More on Broker
Latest issue
Read the latest issue of Insurance Age here
Most read
- Insurance industry welcomes Ogden rate reform
- Lloyd’s slumps to £2bn loss for 2017
- Pen Underwriting makes 11 redundant at Chelmsford office
- Claimant lawyers hit out at government’s discount rate reform
- Ian Gosden retires from GRP-owned Higos
- ICO boosts data protection staff ahead of GDPR
- Discount rate reform unveiled by the government