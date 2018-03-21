Biba strikes Brexit deal with Worldwide Broker Network

The new agreement, designed to help UK brokers with EU clients, will see Biba members introduced to Worldwide Broker Network members in EU states.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has teamed up with the Worldwide Broker Network (WBN) to help members with their EU clients after Brexit.

The trade body said that WBN will facilitate the introduction of Biba members to one of their member firms in an EU state so that they can continue to work with EU based clients.

Biba executive director Graeme Trudgill said: “In our survey of members last year we asked what concerns they had about the UK’s impending exit from the EU.

“One of the most common and worrying was the issue around continuing to help EU clients with renewals, claims handling and placement post Brexit.”

Trudgill noted that the trade body had begun looking for a solution as soon as it had seen the results of the survey, adding: “Working with WBN is the obvious choice.”

WBN has at least one member operating in each EU country, which Biba explained are all subject to checks on their regulatory status.

Collaboration

Alec Finch, a founder and board member of WBN, said: “We are still unaware of what provisions may be in place for cross-border trading and this arrangement makes perfect sense for UK based brokers.

“Importantly once the introduction is made the two broking firms will have complete control of their relationship and terms of business which means they can agree a collaboration that fits the clients’ needs.”

Steve White, Biba chief executive, concluded: “This important agreement will provide some certainty and continuity to Biba members and their EU clients in the absence of a trade agreement providing access to the single market.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.