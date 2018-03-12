Biba wants Senior Managers Regime date for brokers "as soon as possible"

Trade body's David Sparkes welcomes the FCA's proposal that smaller firms will move automatically to the new regime.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) needs to decide when the Senior Managers and Certification Regime will come in for brokers as soon as possible, according to David Sparkes, head of compliance and training at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba).

“Once we know the date the larger brokers will have the ability to start working backwards from that to prepare their submissions for the FCA so that they are ready in time,” Sparkes told Insurance Age.

The Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR) aims to make individuals more accountable for their conduct and competence and comes into force for insurers on 10 December this year.

In July last year the regulator proposed to extend the regime to almost all regulated firms, including insurance brokers.

For brokers there is no set date for then the new rules come in, however Sparkes stated it will be in the second half of 2019.

Brokers

The FCA’s consultation on how firms should transition from the Approved Persons regime to the SMCR closed in February this year.

Sparkes welcomed the FCA’s proposal that individuals at “core and limited scope” firms, which include a lot of the trade body’s members, will move automatically to the new regime.

“This is very welcome, because it saves them having to work it out,” he noted. “It makes life a lot simpler for a lot of firms who don’t have a chair of the board.”

However, those that fall into the definition of “enhanced firms”, including larger brokers, will need to submit conversion notifications, statements of responsibilities, and a responsibilities map before moving to the new regime.

Sparkes urged brokers to start preparing by looking at their companies to see who is an approved person now, who will need to be when the new rules come in and what their new function will be.

He added that those that will no longer need to be approved persons will need to be certified persons instead.

“There’s a process required every year to assess and certify that those individuals are fit and proper to do their job,” Sparkes continued.

He added: “The FCA is delegating responsibility for the fitness and propriety of those people back down to the firms that employ them.”

Impact

Meanwhile, Sparkes highlighted that for the smallest brokers it was “very unlikely” that they would have employees fitting into the Certified Persons Regime, because they are not big enough to need them.

“Certified people are people who have the ability to cause significant harm to the business and so in the FCA’s eyes this will be people who are divisional directors of a large organisation that could operate above the firms systems and controls.”

While Sparkes said that the trade body’s response to the consultation was that the regulator’s proposals seemed “fairly sensible, particularly for the smaller firms”, he questioned what impact the changes would have in the broking sector.

“One of the issues that I’ve always said is that the FCA, through the Approved Persons Regime, has a lot of authority already,” he continued.

Sparkes concluded: “I wonder what additional ability the change-over will bring, certainly in the broker community, but I’m keeping an open mind.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.