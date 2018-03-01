Hastings confident of hitting 2019 growth targets

CFO Richard Hoskins says firm is focused on organic growth and digitalising the business.

Hastings Group chief financial officer Richard Hoskins has stated that the firm is “very pleased” with its 2017 results, which saw profits and gross written premiums (GWP) tick up.

Hoskins noted that Hastings’ growth had been driven by premium increases across the market which led to people looking for better deals.

He told Insurance Age that 70% of the people who seek out such deals use a price comparison website.

“We take about twelve percent of all that business that goes through the price comparison websites so we see a strong natural driver of growth,” Hoskins added.

Target

He confirmed that the business was “very much on the trajectory” for reaching its target of 3 million live customer policies in 2019. It grew the count by 13% in 2017 to reach 2.64 million.

The CFO added: “We continue to focus on home where we’ve just started to dip our toe in the water in terms of underwriting business ourselves.”

In 2017 it achieved £5.8m of home insurance GWP. “That’s another growth opportunity in the future for us,” said Hoskins.

Ogden

The business reported a £20m hit from the discount rate change in its 2016 results.

Hoskins stated the firm had seen no impact to its operating profit in 2017 from Ogden, adding: “It’s reflected in our claims cost, but we still have a healthy loss ratio of 73%.”

The government has published proposals to change the mechanism for how the rate is set, and Hoskins described the situation around Ogden as a “tricky one”.

“We want to do the right thing by the customers,” he explained.

“The rate is applied to make sure that customers who have been severely injured have the right amount of funds to support them for the rest of their lives. It needs to be set at the right amount.”

He further predicted the government would make a change in the rate towards the end of this year or next year.

“There probably is a fairer mechanism out there and I expect there to be some change and hopefully it’s the right thing for both the insurance industry and the injured.”

Digital

Meanwhile, Toby van der Meer has today (1 March) taken over the role of chief executive officer of Hastings.

Hoskins stated that Van der Meer has a digital background and will build on Hastings’ focus of digitalising the business.

He added: “He’s been instrumental in all of the data analytics we have and the agility we have as a business.

“You’ll see more of the same, but also more of a push into digitalising our business and making sure we’re ahead of the curve for how the industry is changing.”

Acquisitions

Addressing the news from last summer that talks had been held between The AA and Hastings about a possible combination of the firms’ insurance businesses, Hoskins described the situation as a “bit of a storm in a tea cup”.

“As you would expect we have discussions with many insurers all of the time and 99% of talks go nowhere,” he added.

Hoskins concluded that Hastings had no acquisitions of its own on the agenda: “We can organically grow the business and we prefer to keep our eye on the ball.”

