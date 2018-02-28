JLT targets bolt-on acquisitions

Deputy group CEO Drummond Brady hails “very strong set of results” for 2017 as broker posts 35% pre-tax profit rise.

Mark Drummond Brady, deputy group CEO of Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT), has stated that the broker is looking to make acquisitions in 2018.

He told Insurance Age: “In JLT the chequebook is always open for acquisitions for any part of our business where they come up with opportunities to reinforce areas which are of a strategic importance for us through bolt-ons.

“We’re pretty allergic to making any kind of large or transformational acquisitions that have the effect of impacting our culture.”

He explained that over the last 12 years JLT had grown from £400m in turnover to £1.4bn through “two thirds of organic growth and one third acquisitions”.

“We always have a regular pipeline of deals that we are looking ta and working on and we’re keen to continue to make acquisitions as part of our growth strategy,” he added.

Growth

JLT posted a 35% rise in pre-tax profit as well as rising revenues for the year ended 31 December 2017, and Drummond Brady said he was “very pleased with the strong set of results”.

He further stated that the 19% growth in trading profit for its risk and insurance business “demonstrated the strength of the group worldwide”.

“We’ve seen growth across the piece,” Drummond Brady continued.

“Everyone of our businesses showed top line growth and our ability to retain our existing business and win new business has driven that growth, despite the fact that for most of 2017 the market itself remained a falling market.”

Restructure

The deputy CEO further noted that the business was in the process of restructuring the company into three global divisions – Specialty, Reinsurance and Employee Benefits.

Drummond Brady stated that this was to better coordinate its specialty lines, adding: “We believe that that is going to be a runway for growth for all of our specialty businesses and we’ll be focusing very hard on delivering on that.”

The alignment of the three divisions comes into force on 1 April. As previously reported Lucy Clarke will take on the role of global CEO of JLT Specialty.

Drummond Brady concluded: “We go into trading in 2018 with a real momentum and looking forward to continuing strong organic revenue growth and further financial progress as we go through the year.”

