Coversure expands into Scotland with new Falkirk office

The branch is owned and run by Graham Lilley and follows openings in Leeds, Crawley and Bingley.

Coversure Insurance Services has opened a new office in Falkirk in Scotland.

The new location marks a return to Scotland for the broker as Coversure has been without a Scottish office since 2004.

The business stated that the new office is owned and run by Graham Lilley, who has previously worked at Giles Insurance Brokers, Lloyd’s of London and Westinsure.

According to Coversure, Lilley has over 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry, including various roles in broking, underwriting, claims and agent management.

Coversure has recently opened offices in Leeds, Crawley and Bingley.

A spokesperson for the broker told Insurance Age that there were plans for more offices, but “these will only come into fruition if we feel what they can become sustainable, long-term businesses like our existing offices”.

Coversure group chief executive officer Bob Darling has previously said that the firm’s strategy has changed from putting pins in a map to finding the right type of broker.

Ambition

Lilley commented: “Coming from an insurance family, it has long been my ambition to open and run my own business. When looking for a partner to support me, I chose Coversure.

“The expertise they provide with marketing, compliance and IT, coupled with the access to their extensive panel of insurers and their products, will be invaluable in supporting me in building my business by looking after the insurance needs of businesses and consumers in central Scotland.”

Coversure managing director Sarah Darling said: “For Coversure it’s not just about the physical high street presence; it’s more about customer service some of our offices are based on industrial estates, within serviced office suites or in mixed usage locations.

“What’s important is having a place that the customer can go to and see someone should they wish to do so.”

Darling added that as well as its high street presence the business was increasingly offering an omni-channel proposition.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.