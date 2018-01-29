Fresh boosts profits in 2017 with tech drive

Business spent £1m on technology to improve performance.

Fresh Insurance posted a leap in turnover for the year ended 31 July 2017 to £16.9m up from £13.9m in 2016.

Operating profit also went up to £2.9m (2016: £2.1m) even though administrative expenses went up significantly from £11.8m to £14m.

Profit before tax was £2.9m (2016: £2.1m).

Data

Fresh CEO Lisa Powis explained that the business had invested a lot in technology and also recruited a chief technology officer, Steve Potter.

“We are focused on getting tech right and we’ve spent a million pounds,” she told Insurance Age.

“That’s to improve the underwriting result by looking at our data. It has really worked.”

Powis added: “We decided that in order to grow we had to invest.”

Part of the investment has seen Fresh develop its own data warehouse.

“The data warehouse helps make sure what we do is profitable for our partners,” Powis explained. “We try to grow by 15% a year.”

Niches

Looking ahead the broker is set to focus on personal lines niches such as young drivers and female drivers.

It will also push its telematics products.

Powis concluded: “It will be more of the same but we will be developing telematics so our product is not just hard wired in, it will be available on multi-devices.”

