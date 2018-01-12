Blog: Despite the IDD delay brokers have a lot of work to do

Ann Peel, technical consultant at Insurance Compliance Services, urges brokers to take action ahead of the implementation of the Insurance Distribution Directive.

Despite Brexit, the effects of another European Directive are starting to hit home ahead of its implementation.

The Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) - which affects insurers, brokers and other insurance intermediaries - was due to be implemented by 23 February 2018 but following representations from industry representatives across Europe, its effective date may be pushed back to 1 October 2018.

While we await the decision of the European Parliament and Council on the proposed delay it is worth taking a look at one of the new requirements which is concentrating the minds of insurance distributors, the question of the Insurance Product Information Document or IPID.

Information

A jargon-free IPID must be given to customers on paper or in a durable medium for each non-life consumer insurance policy they buy or renew.

The document provides a summary of information about the policy in a standardised format. Sounds familiar? This is surely reminiscent of the Policy Summary which was compulsory for most general insurance retail products until 2008.

Policy Summaries or “KeyFacts” are still widely used to help firms towards meeting the on-going regulatory requirement to give customers “appropriate information” in a “comprehensible form” so that an “informed decision” can be made but the IDD requirement to provide an IPID appears to make these documents redundant.

The FCA has said that equivalent IPID information should be provided to commercial customers too. However, this does not necessarily need to be in the prescribed format of an IPID. And firms should avoid duplicating the IPID information in another similar document.

Where an IPID is required, a policy summary is no longer needed and firms will no longer be permitted to use the Key Facts Logo. An IPID will be also be required for any add-on which is a separate insurance contract. These changes are sure to impact brokers.

Brokers

Additionally, insurers have been busy designing their IPIDs with all that entails as regards IT systems changes and describing the features of each product in a very specific format - but other so-called product “manufacturers” will also need to bring their documentation into line.

The term “manufacturer” is new in the context of insurance regulation and in some circumstances an intermediary will be considered to be a manufacturer; for instance where the firm has a decision-making role in designing and developing an insurance product.

This means that brokers and other intermediaries may need to produce their own IPIDs or collaborate with underwriters, where necessary, in order to do so.

Irrespective of when the detailed FCA rules that implement the IDD come into force there is much work to be done.

Ann Peel is technical consultant at Insurance Compliance Services.