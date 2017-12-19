Cobra posts rising profits for 2016/7

Firm says it's looking to expand its broking business through acquisitions across the UK.

Cobra has posted revenue of £14.34m for the year to 31 March 2017, a 4% decrease from the £14.95m it achieved in 2016.

However, the company revealed a 140% increase in operating profits to £592,000 compared to £295,000 in the preceding year, as well as a 30% increase in pre-tax profit to £619,000 (2016: £475,000).

In addition, the firm posted a 33% rise in Ebitda to £1.44m in 2017, compared to £1.08m for the same time period in the preceding year.

The company noted that the results were driven by disposals of “unprofitable lines of business” from the group, which put it in “a strong position” for the future.

Cobra said in a statement: “In addition to operating profit growth, our profit before tax also increased by 30%, following the disposals in previous years and we are confident that this trend will continue over the foreseeable future as we continue to look for further efficiencies, organic growth and additional acquisitions in the retail sector.”

Acquisitions

The company bought Philip Paul & Associates in 2015 and Robert Edward Southern in 2016 and noted it had now completed the integration of those businesses into Cobra Insurance Brokers.

It added that it is now “well placed to build upon these acquisitions” and will continue to look to expand its broking business throughout the UK.

Cobra chief executive officer Steve Burrows said: “The group refinanced with Clydesdale Bank in 2015 and we have reduced or bank debt from £6.9m to £4.2m in line with expectations.

“We continue to believe that focusing on retail acquisitions to increase GWP placed through our core wholesale operations and insurer partners leaves the group well placed to build on these results.”

