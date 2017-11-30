Biba sends warning on Ogden rate decision delays

The warning comes after the Justice Committee said more evidence was needed before the government can make a decision on how the rate should be set.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has warned that further delays to a decision on how the discount or Ogden rate is set would “exacerbate” the problems already caused by the shock reduction of the rate to -0.75% earlier this year.

Biba executive chairman Graeme Trudgill said in a statement: “While more evidence may be useful to provide confidence that claimants will not be under-compensated, we feel that the Government already has much evidence to demonstrate that in the real-world, claimants do not lose money from their investments.

“Any further delay would exacerbate the wider social impacts that a change to a negative rate value has already had.”

He added: “In our evidence to the Committee, we emphasised the impact that a minus discount rate has upon our members’ customers namely significantly increasing premiums, particularly for young drivers.

“Following the rate change, there has been a 10% increase in the rate of uninsured driving claims.”

Report

Trudgill was responding to a report from the Justice Committee which examined the Government’s draft legislation on the personal injury discount rate which is used to calculate payments for personal injury victims.

The government pledged to look into how the rate is set following outcry from the insurance sector after the then Lord Chancellor Liz Truss slashed the rate out-of-the-blue in February and left many insurers slashing profits as they sought to pay for the change.

When the fresh measures were announced it was predicted that the rate may go up to between 0% and 1%. The proposals to change the rate setting method were welcomed by the insurance industry.

However, as part of pre-legislative scrutiny the Committee has called for more evidence about how claimants invest their lump sums before it is decided how the rate is calculated.

It stated: “The report concludes that while it may be reasonable to change the assumptions on which the discount rate is calculated if they are no longer representative of ‘real world’ behaviour, clear and unambiguous evidence should be gathered about the way claimants invest their lump sum damages, the reasons for their choices and the extent to which they obtain fair compensation.”

The Committee makes a number of recommendations to the Government for revision of the draft legislation before it is introduced as part of a Bill, or for other action to be taken. These include:

establishing a means of assessing whether the legislative framework compensates claimants fairly for their losses, and ensuring adequate safeguards to prevent significant under-compensation of the most vulnerable claimants;

publication by the Lord Chancellor of his or her reasons for every decision to change the discount rate or to leave it unchanged, along with the advice of the proposed expert panel, and reasons that advice is not followed on the occasions when that happens;

the expert panel should be involved in the first review of the rate, and its quorum should be increased to four from a membership of five.

The report also recommends that legislation should require the expert panel and the Lord Chancellor expressly to consider whether to set different discount rates for different periods of loss or different heads of damage.

The Government has proposed to maintain the objective that claimants should receive 100% compensation for losses they incur, but intends that the discount rate applicable to lump-sum damages received by claimants should no longer be set with reference to returns from very low risk Index Linked Government Securities.

Investing

Instead the draft legislation says that the discount rate should be set on the assumption that claimants will invest lump sums in “low risk” investments, and having regard to actual investments made by claimants.

Committee Chair Bob Neill MP said: “Setting the discount rate is much more than a technical decision. It is about how we as a society treat people who have been seriously injured, whether through medical negligence, road traffic accidents or by other means.

“It involves balancing the interests of claimants with defendants, and also balancing the social costs of increased clinical negligence payouts and increased insurance premiums with protecting the interests of vulnerable claimants.”

He continued: “If the Government remains convinced that it must change the assumptions it makes about how damages will be invested, to adjust the balance between the interests of different groups in society, it should say so. It is vitally important that we get this right, and that changes are evidence-based.”

