Simply Business promotes David Summers to UK CEO

Newly created role follows broker's move into the US after it was bought by Travelers earlier this year.

Simply Business has appointed David Summers to the newly created role of UK chief executive officer.

The broker stated that Summers joined the business in 2006 and has previously held various leadership roles, including chief operating officer.

In his new role he will be reporting to group chief executive officer Jason Stockwood, who joined Simply Business as CEO in 2010.

In March this year Simply Business was bought by Travelers in a deal worth $490m [£400.6m] and the broker is now starting its move into the US with a Boston office due to open next year.

Leader

Stockwood commented: “David has been instrumental in positioning Simply Business for success. He built out the Northampton customer contact centre, developed our core partnerships and been pivotal in the game-changing approach to product development.

“David is a natural leader with a strong background in strategy implementation, and he will lead us through our next wave of growth”.

