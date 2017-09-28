Lockton opens office in Aberdeen

Broker aims to grow its regional footprint with third branch in Scotland.

Lockton has revealed that it is opening an office in Aberdeen in order to continue to grow its regional footprint.

The broker stated that the new location would work as a base “to expand its presence in Europe’s oil capital”, adding that the new office, opening in October 2017, represented a “significant investment” in the north east of Scotland.

Lockton further noted that the Aberdeen office would “build on the success” of its operations in Glasgow and Edinburgh, as well as complement Lockton’s Global Energy team based in London.

The broker added that it had also made a number of hires as a result of the office opening. Three account executives - Steven Cox, Keith Miller and Euan McKenzie - joined Lockton from Marsh at the end of July this year and will be based in the new office.

In addition, account managers Moira Presley, Gillian McGruther and Alison Spink, also joining from Marsh, and Gordon Henderson, joining from Aon, will be starting work in the Aberdeen office from October.

Commitment

Ian Cooper, head of Lockton’s regional business, commented: “Our commitment to a new Aberdeen property lease and the recruitment of key staff represent a serious vote of confidence by Lockton in the Aberdeen, Scottish and UK markets at a time which has been marked both by the downturn of the oil sector and by the uncertainties of Brexit.”

Gordon Duncan, head of Lockton’s Corporate business in Scotland, said: “We welcome the impending arrival of our new colleagues and believe that they will readily demonstrate the highly-focused, customer-centric approach to business that is consistent with Lockton’s culture.

“They will enhance our existing capabilities and deliver further success for our business in Scotland.”

