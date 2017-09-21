Ardonagh Group posts fall in Ebitda but rising income

Firm says one-off costs impacted the results, while its change programme is reaching its final stages.

The Ardonagh Group has posted an income of £252.4m for the first half of 2017 (H1 2016: £243.4m), according to its financial results.

However, its Ebitda for the six month period was down to £14.4m for the six months ended 30 June 2017, compared to £19.0m for the same time period in 2016.

Excluding one-off costs, the group reported an adjusted Ebitda of £57.6m for the first half of 2017, compared to £47.5m in 2016.

In addition, its pro forma adjusted Ebitda was £57.6m (H1 2016: £47.5m).

Change

“In this year we did the refinancing so we have all of these refinancing charges and we’re doing a huge change programme,” group chief financial officer Mark Mugge commented.

He added: “So when we raised all of our debt and got equity over the last couple of months, how we did that was by focusing on the adjusted Ebitda and pro forma adjusted Ebitda, which are the ones we rely on.”

He confirmed that the figures were reported as though the group owned all of the different divisions from January 2016.

In its distribution segment, which includes the Towergate and Autonet brands, Ardonagh revealed an income of £160.8m for the first half of the year (2015: £156.4m).

Growth

Group chief executive officer David Ross told Insurance Age that the firm had reached its tipping point in July last year where its previously reported organic shrinking was stabilised and that the group was now showing achieving organic growth.

He commented: “Last June we got growth and revenue started growing and our expenses started tumbling and it was all about the execution of the change programmes in Towergate.”

According to Ross, this gave the investors the “confidence to target the high-margin niche specialty assets” that were bought, including Autonet and Direct Group.

“The idea was that when Towergate had line of sight of completing the integration programme the time would be right to bring the whole lot together,” he continued.

Acquisitions

The business purchased pet insurance specialist Healthy Pets at the start of this month, and Ross noted that the group had been looking at £500m worth of transactions in the last 90 days.

He continued: “We only acquire what we feel we need to be in the space that we want to be in and it’s about targeting the right type of teams that can come into the company and buying the right type of businesses that fit.

“But all of our portfolio companies now are there to acquire businesses like Healthy Pets, that are complementary to what they already do. We’re not looking to add new pillars to Ardonagh.”

Challenge

According to the CEO the biggest challenge has been to get to the point where the businesses could be brought together.

“The likes of Autonet and Price Forbes would probably never have wanted to do a deal with Towergate, but we worked very hard explaining what was being done with Towergate and how a new company was going to be created,” he explained.

Ross argued that the group now had a good balance between a group of people “understanding the benefits of being part of something really powerful, but also going back to their own independent businesses and driving niche specialty operations”.

He added: “Many companies lose their way when they get big and we’re huge and we’ve just found our way. The key thing for us is to just enjoy who we are.”

Creation

The Ardonagh Group was created earlier this year, when HPS Investment Partners (HPS) and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) renamed the Towergate holding group, which was previously known as KIRS Group.

The business was initially formed in May when HPS and MDP brought together its UK general insurance businesses, including Towergate, Autonet, Chase Templeteon, Direct Group and Price Forbes.

It launched an £800m secured bond offering in May, which the business said would be used to refinance existing debt, pay for buying Direct Group and Chase Templeton, pay transaction costs and put cash on its balance sheet. This was completed in June.

Ross noted that the focus now was on executing the last part of its change programme.

“We’re also having our eyes and ears everywhere in the market for anything of interest that is happening,” he added.

Ross concluded: “We either make it happen or make sure we capitalise on what’s happening and focus on just wreaking a bit of havoc.”

