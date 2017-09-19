Leadenhall Market evacuated after “suspicious package”

A number of insurance brokers are based around the historic market which was closed by City of London Police while investigations took place.

Leadenhall Market, which is in the heart of the financial insurance centre of London, was evacuated today following the discovery of a suspicious package.

City of London Police commented: “We can confirm an incident involving an item found at Leadenhall Market (EC3) has now been resolved.

“We first received reports of a suspicious package at 1.37pm on Tuesday (19 September).”

During the evacuation the London Market Group warned insurance professionals about visiting Lloyd’s in a tweet.

It stated: “If anyone is coming to Lloyd’s please be aware that Leadenhall Market has been evacuated due to a suspect package.”

Brokers

A number of insurance brokers are based close to Leadenhall Market and Lloyd’s of London is just two minutes’ walk away on Leadenhall Street.

The spokesperson for City of London Police continued: “Following an investigation, the item was subsequently deemed non-suspicious at 2.20pm.

“Cordons have been now been lifted and officers will help facilitate the return of traders to the market.”

