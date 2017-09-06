Finch Group buys Miller & Co Insurance Brokers

It is the fifth deal for Finch Group since becoming a Broker Network partner in 2016.

Finch Group has made its fifth acquisition since becoming a Broker Network partner buying Miller & Co Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

According to a statement from Broker Network, Miller & Co is a family brokerage which was established in 1966 and today focuses predominantly on commercial lines business.

The firm, which is based in Hambledon near Southampton, places around £3m gross written premium (GWP) and employs 10 people, all of whom will remain in the business.

Independent

Vincent Gardner, Finch Group’s managing director said: “The acquisition of Miller & Co marks our fifth purchase this year.

“We are continuing to follow our strategy of working with quality, independent brokers who have strong reputations within their local communities.”

He continued: “Steve Miller and the team have built a fantastic business which fits our ambitions perfectly.

“I’m looking forward to working with Steve and the team at Miller & Co to strengthen our position in the Portsmouth and Southampton market’s and be the broker of choice for SME companies in the region.”

In November 2016, Finch Group which is headquartered in Reading with three additional offices was acquired by Broker Network.

Since last year Finch focused its deals on independent brokers in the South East and has bought Citymain Insurance Services, County Insurance Services, and Taylor Beaumont.

The business also purchased a small book of commercial business from Isle of Wight broker Ben Bishop over the summer, Insurance Age can reveal.

Finch Group now employs over 60 people and manages around £33m GWP.

